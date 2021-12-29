DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help to find a 28-year-old woman who went missing from Dania Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Elexis Frazer was last seen along the 3000 block of Southwest 14th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Frazer stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-4357.

