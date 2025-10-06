LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the person who smashed into a local bike shop and stole nearly $2,000 in cash during a late-night burglary.

The break-in happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Pedrito’s Bike Shop, located at 238 Commercial Blvd. Deputies arrived to find the front door shattered, the cash register open and $1,900 missing, according to investigators.

Detectives said the suspect appears to have tattoos on both upper arms.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact BSO Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Ben Koos at 954-640-4234 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

