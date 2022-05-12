DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, Jahwon Galette was last seen Wednesday near the 500 block of Northeast 39th Street at around 9:30 p.m.

He has black hair, brown eyes, stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds.

Galette was last seen wearing a lime green shirt with multi-colored letters, dark blue jeans and black Nike slides.

According to his family, he suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.