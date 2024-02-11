WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 55-year-old man missing from Weston.

According to detectives, Mario Bonilla was last seen around 4 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10, near 16605 Hemingway Drive in Weston. Bonilla was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Bonilla was also last seen driving a red 2003 Nissan Altima with Florida tag 687MKQ.

Detectives have reasons to believe Bonilla may be endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

