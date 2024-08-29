POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for 41-year-old Ramalia Wimbley who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

Wimbley was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2nd near the 1500 block of Northeast 43rd Court.

She is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

