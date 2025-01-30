OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that left a woman dead.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Northwest 39th Street and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday night.

Investigators said the woman was dead when they arrived.

Detectives are searching for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

