DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Cecelia Marie, Thursday night.

According to investigators, she was last seen near the 170 block of Markham Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

Marie was last seen wearing a blue button shirt, blue jeans shorts and white sneakers. She was driving a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer wil the Florida tag LMFW44.

Marie’s family told detectives that she has Alzheimer’s, dementia and diabetes. She also suffers from congestive heart failure.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

