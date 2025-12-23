OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Oakland Park following reports of a stabbing involving two people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the incident near Northeast 41st Street and First Terrace, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

7DroneForce captured part of the complex cordoned off with crime scene tape.

On the ground, 7News cameras captured crime investigators near a stairwell and outside a first floor unit.

At least one person has reportedly been taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Detectives have not provided further details, as they gather evidence and attempt to piece together what happened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.