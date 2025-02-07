OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating a double-stabbing in Oakland Park that sent two men to a hospital.

The incident happened just after 12a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Northeast 38th Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both men were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the attack and if the two men knew each other.

Detectives are investigating the circumstance surrounding the incident.

