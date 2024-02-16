TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Robinson had been last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, along the 7400 block of North University Drive.

Robinson stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Friday evening, detectives confirmed they found Robinson in a local hospital. He has since reunited with his family.

