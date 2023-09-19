NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an SUV crashed into a pool at a South Florida home, a Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective rushed to save two people that were trapped inside. Now that detective is speaking out.

When the SUV plunged into the home’s pool, several people rushed to the scene on a busy corner.

The incident happened at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Rock Island Road, Friday night.

Due to the crash, a fence was taken down.

Natasha Duran then sprang into action.

“I was on my way to pick up my daughter,” Duran said.

Duran, who was off- duty, had to wait to pick up her daughter after she finished work because she noticed the roof of the car sticking out of the pool.

“I stepped out the car, I ran towards the backyard, into the pool and I saw the little hand sticking out of the car,” she said.

The homeowner, William Marts, told 7News on Friday that there was a young girl in the back seat of the submerged car.

“She went in, grabbed the little girl, passed her around to us,” Marts said. “Then I went around the other side and went after dad.”

According to deputies, the driver was unresponsive, but Detective Duran rushed to the rescue.

“I was able to go through the window and unbuckle his seat belt because the car started to fill up with water,” Duran said.

Fortunately for Duran, the driver and others who tried to help, the SUV didn’t fully submerge because Marts is an avid fan of pool volleyball.

He made his pool 4-feet deep all the way across.

“Shallow end. Deep end. Volleyball,” Marts said. “The people in the shallow end, would kill the people in the deep end.”

The 4-feet of depth across his pool served a better purpose on Friday because it helped save the people in that car, while Detective Duran served to make life saving efforts.

“We’re here, we’re always going to be here, and we’re always gonna help, no matter if we’re working or if we just got off of work,” she said.

Both of the people in the car were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Duran said she couldn’t have done it without the help of bystanders and thanked them.

