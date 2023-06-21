FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the trial for a former school resource officer enters its eighth day, jurors heard from the detective who lead the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting investigation. Scot Peterson is accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 shooting.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective John Curcio testified, Wednesday morning.

“Once you get closer, and you hear those guys, ‘How many rounds do you think you heard?’ and then that was the response on page 10. It wasn’t many, two, three,” Curcio said.

“And how many rounds in total between the second and the third floor from that time after Aaron Feiss was shot onward?” an attorney said.

“70,” Curcio said.

Curcio also read to jurors the statement he took from the former deputy after the tragedy.

“Well, as the units start coming in, the first units are coming in and saying, ‘Hey, there’s someone shot over by the football field,’ you know, I know where the football field is, it’s quite a distance from this building,” Curcio said.

Prosecutors have spent weeks bringing in law enforcement officers who said he should have entered the building where the shots were coming from.

Peterson said he was unable to determine where the shots were coming from in the amount of time he had to do so.

“The total time my client would’ve had to confront whoever was creating this massacre would’ve been four minutes and 15 seconds, correct?” asked Peterson’s attorney.

“That’s correct,” Curcio said.

After Curcio’s testimony, prosecutors rested their case.

Peterson faces a total of 11 charges. Seven of those charges include felony child neglect.

If convicted, his faces time in prison.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.