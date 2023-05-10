(WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detective is in jail after being accused of betraying the badge.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Demetrious Cambell of the Special Victims unit was charged with falsifying documents and extortion.

Investigators said he closed out numerous sex crime cases without properly investigating them and in one case, they said he even threatened a victim with deportation.

The 20-year veteran has been suspended without pay.

