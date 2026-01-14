PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is on the mend after being dragged by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities say.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Southwest Fourth Street and 179th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a Broward Sheriff’s Office Civil Division deputy was attempting to seize a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle drove off and dragged the deputy a short distance before crashing.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody.

The circumstances that led up to the deputy being dragged are being investigated by BSO.

