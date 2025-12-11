MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and a subject were hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting during a burglary investigation in Margate, authorities said.

BSO officials said the agency’s Burglary Apprehension Team was conducting an investigation around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, in the 6100 block of Northwest Second Street when the shooting occurred.

According to investigators, the subject shot the deputy, but the deputy’s bulletproof vest stopped the round, preventing life-threatening injuries.

The deputy returned fire, striking the subject, officials said.

Paramedics transported both the deputy and the subject to a hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a SWAT vehicle next to a car riddled with bullets and a pile of blood on the floor.

Video, shared with 7News, appears to show the subject on a gurney being loaded into the back of an ambulance following the incident.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No additional details about their conditions or the investigation were immediately released.

