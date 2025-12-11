MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot by a man accused of committing a cash crime at a casino, authorities said.

According to investigators, it all began with a burglary incident at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, and it ended with both the deputy and the subject in the hospital.

Seminole Police officials said the subject grabbed money from a casino patron. BSO deputies were called to assist in the arrest of the man.

During their search for the man, BSO’s Aviation Unit and Burglary Apprehension Team traveled through the North Lauderdale district. North Lauderdale and Margate Police units were also involved in the operation.

Authorities said they ended up along the 6100 block of Northwest Second Street in Margate, and that’s when things took a violent turn. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies said, the man they were looking for opened fire on the deputies, prompting multiple deputies to return fire.

“One of our deputies was shot by the subject. Fortunately, he was protected by his bulletproof vest, and he did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “The suspect was armed in the car and fired a shot at the deputy.”

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a SWAT vehicle was seen next to a black car riddled with bullets. A white unmarked police car with a buller hole in the windshield was parked right behind the black vehicle, and a puddle of blood was seen on the ground next to the vehicles.

Video shared with 7News appears to show the subject on a gurney being loaded into the back of an ambulance following the incident.

Paramedics transported both the deputy and the subject to Broward Health North. The deputy is expected to be OK.

Residents who live in the neighborhood, some of whom coudn’t go inside their homes, said they were shocked to learn what had happened.

“Upon my arrival, to see just the inundation of police officers and undercovers and the SWAT team, I’ve never seen this in my neighborhood, and I’ve been living here since 2000,” said one resident.

BSO said their deputies’ gear and training did precisely what it was supposed to do, especially after recent tragedies involving other South Florida law enforcement agencies that resulted in the loss of a brother in blue.

“To know that this deputy puts his life in danger every single day, like all of our deputies do, and that he can go home to his family tonight,” said Grossman.

Thursday night, deputies remained at the scene collecting evidence as they pieced together what led up to the shooting.

As of early Friday morning, detectives have not disclosed the subject’s identity or condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

