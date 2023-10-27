DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy opened fire at two dogs in self-defense after firefighters fought an overnight blaze between two warehouses in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at 2300 SW 34th St., with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responding to the scene following reports of a blaze around 4:20 a.m. that apparently started due to trucks and tractor-trailers that caught on fire in an industrial area.

The investigation took a turn shortly after sunrise when, authorities said, a BSO deputy shot at two dogs that ran out of the building and reportedly charged at the deputy and the fire marshal.

“Incredibly crazy morning that you’re not expecting,” said witness Alex Dones.

7News’ Danielle Garcia reported hearing gunshots while BSO detectives investigated the scene. According to Garcia, one of the deputies fired multiple shots at two dogs running out of the building.

A firefighter said a building manager told authorities that two pit bulls were inside the warehouse to warn investigators.

7News photographer Matthew Dorcinvil happened to be rolling and captured the gunfire.

“As I’m taking some B-roll, some close-up shots of the trucks, the damaged trucks, all of a sudden shots start firing out,” he said.

Seconds later, Dorcinvil’s camera captured a dog running away.

“Of course, I ducked behind the car. I have no idea what’s happening, I know someone is driving by,” he said.

Dones said he was working in the area when he heard the gunfire.

“All of a sudden, I just start to hear, you know, some gunshots, ‘pop, pop, pop,'” he said.

Dones said it looked like the deputy was trying to scare the dogs off.

“It looked like warning shots, not like he was trying to hit the dogs or anything,” he said.

Officials said that BSO deputies transported the dogs to Broward County Animal Care for treatment.

As for the fire, the facilities near the vehicles that were affected did not appear to sustain any damages from the flames.

The BSFR chief stated that the fire took about an hour and a half to extinguish, even with 20 fire engines and 40 firefighters that worked on the blaze. He also mentioned that the chemicals contained within the tractor-trailers is what added to the difficulty of extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters continued their efforts to ensure the situation remained under control, employing a ladder to attack the fire from various angles.

Aerial views from 7Skyforce displayed the aftermath of the damage: charred cars and tractor trailers. Officials said a total of five trucks were involved.

As of 7 a.m., several fire engines remained on-site to prevent any potential flareups.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a back injury. They are expected to be OK.

An internal affairs investigation into that deputy-involved shooting is now underway.

