DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputy opened fire after firefighters with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) fought a Dania Beach warehouse blaze, Friday.

The incident unfolded at 2300 SW 34th St., with BSFR crews responding to the scene following reports of a blaze around 4:20 a.m. that apparently started due to a tractor trailer that caught on fire. The investigation took a turn when a BSO deputy shot at two dogs that ran out of the building and reportedly charged at the deputy and the Fire Marshall.

7News’ Danielle Garcia reported hearing gunshots while BSO detectives investigated the scene. According to Garcia, one of the deputies fired multiple shots at two dogs running out of the building.

A firefighter said a building manager told authorities that two pitbulls were inside the warehouse to warn investigators.

Officials said that BSO deputies transported the dogs to Broward County Animal Care for treatment.

In regards to the fire, the facilities near the vehicles that were affected by the fire did not appear to sustain any damages from the flames.

The BSFR Chief stated that the fire took about an hour and a half to extinguish, even with 20 fire engines and 40 firefighters that worked on the blaze. He also mentioned that the chemicals contained within the tractor trailers is what added to the difficulty of extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters continued their efforts to ensure the situation remained under control, employing a ladder to attack the fire from various angles.

Aerial views from 7SkyForce displayed the aftermath of the damage: charred cars and tractor trailers. Officials said a total of five trucks were involved.

As of 7 a.m., several fire engines remained on-site to prevent any potential flare-ups.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a back injury. They are expected to be OK.

An internal affairs investigation into that deputy-involved shooting is now underway.

