FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy reunited with the medical team that saved him from a medical emergency.

On March 18th, Deputy Maurice Carter was on duty inside Broward Health Medical Center. He tried to call his wife to let her know he was picking up another shift when something happened.

“I knew I was having a stroke. My whole right side wouldn’t move,” said Carter.

Nurses rushed in and called a stroke alert, giving him fast treatment.

“They rushed me down to the ER, and there I was able to get treatment, and I was able to recover very quickly,” he said.

Doctors said that those few seconds made the difference.

So every second, you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of neurons that die when you’re having a stroke. So that shows how important that time is,” said Dr. Trevor Barton, a neurologist at Broward Health Medical Center.

Now, Carter is sharing his story, urging others to recognize the signs and act fast.

Doctors say to watch for sudden loss of balance or dizziness, vision problems, drooping of the face, weakness in an arm or leg, slurred speech, or a sudden, severe headache.

“It’s so important that if you do have symptoms like this, especially if you’re home or not in a hospital setting, to call 9-1-1 immediately and come to the hospital so we can evaluate you,” said Barton.

Carter thanked the team that gave him a second chance.

“You gave me a second chance to be a husband. You gave me a second chance to be a father. You gave me a second chance at life,” he said.

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