MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been released from the hospital, one day after he was shot during a pursuit of a man accused of a cash crime.

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the residential neighborhood along the 6100 block of Northwest Second Street in Margate on Thursday afternoon where a pursuit that began in Hollywood ended.

According to Seminole Police, it all began at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood where the subject grabbed cash out of the hand of a patron. No one was hurt at the casino.

The man then took deputies and other responding agencies on a pursuit across different areas before ending in Margate.

That’s when, deputies say, the man opened fire on the deputies, prompting multiple deputies to return fire.

“The suspect was armed in the car and fired a shot at the deputy,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Surveillance video from a camera recorded the gunshots.

One deputy was hit by the gunfire and the suspect was also injured in the shooting.

“One of our deputies was shot by the suspect. Fortunately, he was protected by his bulletproof vest, and he did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” said Grossman.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a SWAT vehicle was seen next to the black car, which was riddled with bullets.

Residents who live in the neighborhood, some of whom coudn’t go inside their homes, told 7News they heard the gunfire.

Marcha Mohamed said she hid in her home as it all unfolded.

“And also, I heard like ‘pop pop’ noises, and I thought it was fireworks at first. I’m like, ‘Fireworks in the day?’” she said.

“I heard the shots. I heard one shot, and then about 20 shots,” said Tom.

7News cameras captured bullet holes in nearby homes.

“We were in shock, ’cause this is a quiet neighborhood. Nothing like that [has] really happened,” said Constance Dennis, who lives on the same block where the shooting took place.

As of Friday afternoon, detectives have not disclosed the subject’s identity or condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

