MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy surrendered to authorities after, police said, he attacked his fiancée.

Isaiah John Romeo Williams turned himself in to BSO following the early morning Monday incident at the couple’s Miramar home.

According to the arrest form, the victim was dropped off at the home by a male friend, only to find her belongings on the front porch.

The arrest form states Williams approached his fiancée, yelled at her, punched her in the face and strangled her for about 20 seconds.

When Williams’ fiancée pulled out her firearm, the arrest form states, the deputy grabbed it out of her hand and hid it.

In addition to simple battery and domestic battery with strangulation, Williams was charged with by sudden snatching and tampering with evidence. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

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