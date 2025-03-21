LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and a small child are safe following a watery wreck in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a canal at North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said a sedan somehow ended up in a canal near a Walmart.

According to BSFR, a deputy dove in and got both victims out of the water.

The car was eventually hoisted out of the canal.

The two victims were shaken up but not hurt.

