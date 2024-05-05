NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. ((WSVN) — Ten people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale that involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, authorities said.

BSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue, just after 10:45 a.m., Saturday.

Responding deputies learned four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a BSO unit.

Witness Patricia Grant said she heard sirens before the wreck.

“The cars was at the red light. He must have lost control of his car, and ran into, like, three other cars,” she said.

Investigators said a pregnant woman, a child, and a deputy were among the victims.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill and Plantation Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

All 10 patients were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies temporarily shut down the area around the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

As of Saturday night, authorities have not specified who was to blame

