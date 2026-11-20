HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities continue to investigate two separate deputy-involved shootings that took place Thursday in Cooper City and Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the first shooting happened in Cooper City at around 4 a.m., when deputies responded to a call of a possible burglary in the Stirling Springs neighborhood, near Palm Avenue and Southwest 57th Court.

Surveillance video showed a deputy and K-9 unit arriving on Southwest 55th Lane.

A short while later, investigators said, they encountered a man with a gun.

“At some point, a shooting occurred. A BSO deputy, a BSO K-9 and the armed subject were struck,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

The K-9, whose name is Scuba, was rushed to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital in critical condition, while the deputy did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Whitehead, ended up in a nearby lake and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Scuba and Whitehead’s conditions both stabilized later in the day, according to police.

Hours later, around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious person on Northwest Sixth Street near Fourth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

“As far as what was going on exactly, that is, again, part of this investigation to find out what exactly the suspect was doing, but he was armed,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Detectives said the suspect charged deputies with a weapon, and they were forced to fire.

BSO said the man did not have a gun, but he did have another kind of weapon.

Witnesses told 7News they saw some sort of object in his hand.

“He had something in his hand. From my doorway right here, I couldn’t make out what it was,” said a nearby resident.

“I don’t know if it was a crowbar or hammer. I think they tried to tase him first, but then he was shot with a gun because he was not cooperating,” said area resident Marissa Blanchard. “They told him to surrender, to stop being a threat, and he wouldn’t cooperate.”

First responders rushed the suspect to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating both cases, as is protocol whenever a deputy or officer-involved shooting takes place.

Whitehead is facing four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, as well as one count for injuring a dog.

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