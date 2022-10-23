OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital.

Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

Fortunately, the deputy was not injured. Oakland Park Fire Rescue took him to the hospital as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox