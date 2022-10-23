OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital.

Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

Fortunately, the deputy was not injured. Oakland Park Fire Rescue took him to the hospital as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved.

