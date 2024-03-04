FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy was injured while he was driving an unmarked vehicle in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured along the 700 block of Northwest Sixth Street, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a dark sedan had heavy front-end damage. The vehicle has since been towed away.

According to BSO, the deputy was responding to a report of a stabbing in the area before he was injured.

Fire crews said three people, including the BSO deputy, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

