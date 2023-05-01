DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering following a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Deerfield Beach.

Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Southwest 10th Street, just north of the Sawgrass Expressway, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

BSO detectives said three vehicles were involved in the wreck, but how it happened remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.