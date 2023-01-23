LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point.

Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy.

Officials said he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still investigating the details of the crash.

In light of this incident, drivers are encouraged to partake in Move Over Awareness Month as a reminder of the Florida law to maneuver their vehicle into another lane when any emergency or police vehicle has its lights on and to slow down 20 MPH lower than the speed limit.

