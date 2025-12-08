POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to the hospital following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

BSO deputies responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard, just after 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported the injured deputy to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that, officials said, are not expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the driver of the civilian vehicle involved left the scene. Deputies eventually located and arrested the motorist for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

