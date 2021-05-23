BSO deputy hospitalized after crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash in Deerfield Beach sent a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to the hospital.

According to investigators, a car crashed into the deputy’s car along the 1300 block of Southwest 24th Terrace, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.