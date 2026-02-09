WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following an apparent hit-and-run in West Park.

BSO units responded to the scene of the crash along Hallandale Beach Boulevard, near Southwest 58th Avenue, early Monday morning.

“This accident is going to have an officer involved. He;s going to be transported with some minor injuries,” a first responder told a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

7News cameras captured the cruiser involved in the incident with front-end damage, a cracked windshield and its airbags deployed, as well as debris scattered across the roadway.

The impact caused the cruiser to end up in the middle of the street, as responding deputies investigated how the crash happened.

The injured deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

BSO dispatch said there was no other vehicle at the crash site when responding units arrived.

“No subjects here at this vehicle; I guess they fled. We’re going to continue back with Rescue 7,” a first responder told a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Deputies temporarily shut down the roadway to traffic while they investigated.

The cruiser was towed away from the scene at around 5:45 a.m.

Detectives haven’t released details about the crash or the vehicle they may be searching for, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this possible hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

