NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was given a one-day suspension nearly four years after he was captured on video making a racially charged comment toward a Black man during a tense confrontation.

BSO Deputy James Cady’s body camera recorded the July 2017 encounter between him and Allen Floyd at a Dania Beach hotel.

“I want to see the ID,” Cady said to Floyd as the latter sat on a curb while holding his infant son, barely in view of the body camera.

Deputies had responded to the hotel after someone called about a drunk woman destroying a TV.

Cady became upset when Floyd initially refused to show him an ID.

“You don’t have to see my ID,” said Floyd.

“OK, fine. I’m going to take you to jail ’cause you got a warrant, OK? And I’m going to put Child Services on this kid,” said Cady.

“Why are you going to do–” said Floyd.

“Don’t [expletive] with me, boy!” said Cady.

“Why are you yelling at me and my child?” said Floyd.

“You hear me? Get your ID, now!” said Cady.

Cady later said he needed to see the ID in order to ensure the safety of the baby in Floyd’s arms.

Floyd eventually gave his name, but things became more heated.

“If you don’t hand it to me, I’m going to take you to jail. You don’t understand that?” said Cady.

Still holding the child, Floyd began to walk away.

“Come here!” said Cady

“Don’t call me boy, boy,” said Floyd.

Floyd grabbed Cady by the arm.

“What you doing?” said Floyd.

The bodycam footage shows Floyd as he and another deputy took him into custody.

“I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Speaking with 7News in 2019, Floyd said the moment when Cady called him “boy” was particularly offensive.

“We all know, a Black male, when you call him ‘boy,’ you tell a colored man ‘boy,’ it’s like, you’re degrading his character,” he said. “You mean nothing to this person ’cause you’re calling me a boy.”

The State Attorney’s Office said Cady did not break any laws.

However, in a memo, prosecutor Justin McCormack noted, “Deputy Cady’s body camera video footage shows that Cady lost his temper, unnecessarily escalated the situation, and used offensive language … that is wholly inappropriate for a member of law enforcement. Such behavior warrants censure, discipline, additional training and whatever other correctional measures the Broward Sheriff’s Office deems appropriate.”

The internal affairs investigation agreed that Cady did not use good judgment, discredited himself and the agency, and did not thoroughly document the encounter or the force used.

As for the use of the word “boy,” BSO investigators wrote, Cady “said he is a country boy and has used that word before with different races. He did not mean anything by it … There was no racial connotation behind it. Looking back at the incident now, he believes he could have handled things a little better. He added that his cursing and swearing was not ideal.”

In the end, investigators recommended eight hours, or one-day, suspension.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes said he is glad this investigation happened but was critical of the penalty.

“The sheriff’s office, although making findings and sustaining the allegations in the complaint, took little to no action. It’s just a slap on the wrist,” he said. “Does it really send a message that that type of behavior is not to be tolerated?”

Floyd was unable to comment on Cady’s suspension because he is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Cady’s one-day suspension is without pay. It remains unclear whether or not he has yet served it.

