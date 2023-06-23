FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the trial for a former school resource officer accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas entered its 10th day, Scot Peterson’s defense team laid out its case.

Peterson claimed that he did not know where the shots were coming from during that shooting. Instead of confronting the shooter, Peterson took cover outside the building where the attack took place.

On Friday, jurors heard from more former students and law enforcement who testified that they also did not know where the shots were coming from.

“I thought a bomb had exploded at the gym,” said Alexander Wind, a former student.

“But your words, ‘A bomb,’ correct?” said an attorney.

“Yeah,” Wind said.

“And could you tell where it was coming from?” an attorney said.

“No,” Wind replied.

During questioning, prosecutors argued that the students were not trained police officers.

“You had no familiarity with what an AR sounded like, is that right?” a prosecutor said.

“Yes,” Wind said.

“You hadn’t taken annual classes where you were exposed to the sound of gunfire,” the prosecutor said.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Wind said.

Prosecutors said Peterson should have known where the shots were coming from and should have ran towards them. But other first responders who were at the scene said it was pure chaos that day.

“Do you know that the shooter’s in the 1200 building?” said an attorney.

“Absolutely not,” Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arthur Perry said. “Again, I consider myself in the hot zone because I just ran past a student that got shot and I ran up to the next building and I see another person shot outside, and I’m seeing, well it appears to be gunshots on a window up above, so I’m thinking everything is to my west.”

Peterson faces 11 charges, seven which include felony child neglect.

If convicted, he faces time in prison.

