POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy that left a man dead in Pompano Beach.

BSO and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the the scene of the incident along the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, just after 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a lewd and lascivious report near North Powerline Road at the time of the crash.

Detectives said the deputy was traveling westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard when he struck the pedestrian, who was laying or in a crouched position in the roadway.

The deputy came to a stop and reported the crash. First responders arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

Just after 9:30 a.m., 7News cameras captured BSO cruisers and dark colored SUVs surrounding the spot where the victim’s body lay on the pavement.

Deputies shut down a portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard for hours while the investigated.

Detectives later identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Jamil Moreland. They also confirmed he was the individual related to the call to which the deputy was responding.

Authorities said driver impairment, excessive speed and mechanical malfunction were not contributing factors to the crash, as they continue to investigate.

