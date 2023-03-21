FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge.

Officials said Carlos Ferrufino was conducting a traffic stop when he used a Taser on a relative of the driver who had started to record the encounter.

Internal Affairs later determined that even though Ferrufino seized the phone as evidence, he never submitted it.

Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Broward Main Jail.

He has now been charged with misdemeanor battery, tampering with evidence and has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.