CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was acquitted of a crime goes back to work.

Christopher Krickovich has been allowed to return to duty with full back pay.

Krickovich was arrested and fired in 2019 after slamming a high school student’s head into the pavement in Coral Springs during an arrest. Cellphone video of the incident went viral.

However, last year, a jury ruled he was not guilty of battery.

