COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy finds himself on the opposite side of the law.

Deputy Michael Quinones was arrested Friday in Cooper City, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 40-year-old suspect took his girlfriend’s cellphone after she threatened to call 911.

Quinones faces several charges, including battery and robbery by sudden snatching. He was granted a $5,000 bond.

