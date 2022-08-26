FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who worked at the airport is off the job after investigators said he pocketed money from a lost purse.

Deputy Michael Spencer was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse with more than $1,500 inside.

He’s accused of keeping the money and tossing the purse.

He was arrested, Friday morning.

Before noon, Spencer appeared before a judge.

“All right, sir, you’re here before the court on one count of grand theft between $750 and $5000,” a judge said.

He is also charged with committing a felony with a weapon.

Investigators said he spent $200. The rest of the money was recovered.

“You’re not to have any firearms or weapons in your possession,” the judge said.

7News was at the scene when Spencer was released.

He was suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.