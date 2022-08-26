FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge.

The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft.

Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on his own recognisance, Wednesday.

He was arrested after he failed to what is referred to as an integrity test, which was an undercover operation that was set up with Spencer ultimately committing the crime of grand theft.

Details on that undercover operation, what Spencer allegedly stole and have much it was worth have not been released.

