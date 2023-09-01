FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a deputy accused of committing fraud.

Deputy Fredtajah Pinkney, 24, is facing two counts of uttering a forged instrument that she attempted to use to secure a residential lease on an apartment.

According to BSO, an investigation took place in July when detectives received a tip regarding Pinkney’s activities. During the course of their investigation, detectives found that in July of 2021, Pinkney claimed that she worked at a Broward County school and created forged pay stubs from the school in order to fill out the lease application.

An official with the school told detectives that Pinkney was never an employee.

It was also revealed during the investigation, that in August of this year, Pinkney once again used the forged pay stubs from the school when she applied for a lease at a Coral Springs apartment community in May 2022.

She claimed that the school was a second job she had besides being a deputy.

“Once BSO’s Public Corruption detectives received this information, they immediately commenced an investigation,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “Any time a BSO employee is accused of a crime it tarnishes the reputation of this agency and the broader law enforcement community. I’ve made it clear that when employees are suspected of stepping outside the law, they will be thoroughly investigated and, when appropriate, face arrest. We the police must have the moral courage to police ourselves.”

After Pinkney was arrested, she was booked into the Broward main Jail and was suspended without pay.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.