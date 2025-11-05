NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing serious charges after being accused of attacking his pregnant wife at their North Lauderdale home.

Deputy Randall Saintilus was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery, according to authorities.

Investigators said the alleged incident happened at the couple’s home, though additional details about what led up to the attack have not been released.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.