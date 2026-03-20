NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was terminated following an alarming arrest.

Edwin Horace was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment.

Investigators said a woman told detectives she was at a party in Deerfield Beach where she was sexually battered.

When questioned, they said Horace admitted to the sexual encounter but claimed it was consensual.

Wednesday, detectives identified another alleged victim who attended the same party.

Horace had been employed with BSO since June of last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

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