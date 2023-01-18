SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself at a gun range.

The incident happened at Markham Park in Sunrise, Wednesday morning.

Fire Rescue transported her to Broward Health Medical Center.

7Skyforce was over the hospital where the deputy was seen sitting up on a gurney.

The injuries to her leg are serious but non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.