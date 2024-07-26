FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after being accused of domestic battery.

Thirty-three-year-old Delando Russell was arrested on Wednesday following accusations of a domestic violence incident that happened in June.

The alleged victim came forward this week.

Russell was charged with one count of touch or strike battery.

During his court appearance, a judge ordered Russell to only have contact with the victim through a third-party for arranging care and custody of their children.

Russell has been a BSO deputy for about two years.

