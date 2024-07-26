FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after being accused of domestic battery.

Thirty-three-year-old Delando Russell was arrested on Wednesday following accusations of a domestic violence incident that happened in June.

The alleged victim came forward this week.

Russell was charged with one count of touch or strike battery.

During his court appearance, a judge ordered Russell to only have contact with the victim through a third-party for arranging care and custody of their children.

Russell has been a BSO deputy for about two years.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox