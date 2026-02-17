TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in Tamarac that involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle sent three people to the hospital and left a civilian dead. Witnesses said it was the result of a pursuit gone wrong.

BSO units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle and deputy-involved wreck at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac, just before midnight on Monday.

Cameras captured several mangled vehicles that have since been towed from the scene.

According to investigators, the crash involved a stolen vehicle out of Margate. Detectives with the Margate Police Department had issued a be on the lookout for the stolen car earlier that night.

The initial crash occurred between the BSO patrol car and a civilian car. A second crash took place a short time after involving the subject’s car.

Witness Jared Fisher said he was working at a nearby 7-Eleven when he looked out the window and saw a BSO truck in pursuit of a car.

“We saw like six cops coming, and they were chasing after one car as well, and they were going through the intersection, and the car that was getting chased went through the intersection — it passed through easily — and the cop behind him collided with a car that was making a left-hand turn,” he said. “We were just, like, in shock. We heard a collision; it was big, it was loud.”

Fisher said the impact left at least one of the both vehicles overturned.

“You weren’t expecting anything like this to happen, but once it happened, it was very shocking; my blood pressure rose,” he said. “It was so loud, it had a big impact. We could hear it from inside the store.”

Surveillance video from inside a store shows multiple BSO vehicles racing through the intersection before they slow down and stop.

“When we stepped outside and heard the collision, we heard several cops came out and ran directly to the car and were screaming, ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?'” said Fisher. “That right there just raised the concern levels and made everything so intense.”

Video also shows a Jeep Cherokee cutting through a warehouse parking lot with deputies close behind before crashing further down the road. Authorities have not confirmed whether or not it’s the vehicle they were pursuing.

Paramedics with Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rushed the deputy, civilian driver, subject and passenger in the civilian car to a nearby hospital. The civilian driver was later pronounced dead while the others involved suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police scanners captured those tense moments.

“We’ve got [a victim] bleeding from the eye and the head,” said a first responder. “We’ve got another vehicle rolled over on its side.”

Fisher said dozens of deputies responded and shut down the intersection.

“It was about 30 cops out. I haven’t seen anything like this before,” he said.

The intersection remained closed to traffic for hours as they carried out their investigation.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

