FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Special Olympics athletes and other South Florida law enforcement officials joined forces for the annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The annual event was held Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

It raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Florida’s mission to provide year-round sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities.

The run is part of a 1,400-mile statewide relay to help Special Olympics athletes reach their full potential.

