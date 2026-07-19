POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a dangerous driver who made a big mess in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the aftermath of a crash after a driver plowed into two parked cars.

The driver was driving a Tesla and also destroyed the garage door of a home.

The video shows two men helping the driver, who appears to be injured, out of the wrecked car before they all run off.

The homeowner said both of her cars, a motorcycle, and other items in her garage were severely damaged by the crash. She also claims the damage requires her to obtain a new garage door.

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