POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a dangerous driver who made a big mess in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the aftermath of a crash after a driver plowed into two parked cars.

The driver was driving a Tesla and also destroyed the garage door of a home.

The video shows two men helping the driver, who appears to be injured, out of the wrecked car before they all run off.

The homeowner has a message for those men.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when they didn’t stick around. You know, accidents happen, I get that. But when you don’t take ownership of it, and you take off and leave, that’s the hurtful part,” said Orene Terry.

The homeowner said both of her cars, a motorcycle, and other items in her garage were severely damaged by the crash. She also claims the damage requires her to obtain a new garage door.

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