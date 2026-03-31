FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old woman last seen at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies say Samie Annesca was last seen around 2:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL.

Annesca stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Detectives say she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink striped shirt, black pants, white sandals and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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