LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for the man who, deputies say, stole multiple packages from a home’s front porch. Now, the homeowner is speaking out, hoping the public recognizes him and turns him in.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, the theft occurred on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 30, near Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Deputies shared video of the incident, showing a man with tattoos on his arms walking up to the home and stealing packages from the mailbox and the floor of the front porch.

“Detectives are hoping that by releasing this video, someone will recognize the thief or recognize the vehicle that was involved in this theft,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The homeowner, Hayder Aldahwi, was home when the first package swipe took place. But then he said, the man returned a short time later and targeted his front porch a second time.

It was all caught on Aldahwi’s Ring doorbell camera.

“How stupid can you be? Really honest to God. I mean, knowing, ‘OK, there’s a camera,'” he said.

Aldahwi said that inside the stolen packages were his granddaughter’s Mickey Mouse glasses and a litter box for him. However, he says it’s not about the value of the items, but rather the act itself.

“What are you going to get out of it?” he said.

Deputies say they are looking for the man and a gray SUV.

They also want to warn others to be careful so something similar doesn’t happen to them.

“It’s the holiday season right now, and so there are a lot of deliveries happening around town, and it serves as a good reminder for people to take extra precautions when they’re getting their packages,” said Grossman.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

